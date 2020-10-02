Tua Tagovailoa (illness) returns to practice

Getty Images

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to an illness that the team explained was unrelated to COVID-19. Confirming this reality is the fact that Tua returned to practice on Friday.

The rookie first-rounder had a fever, but he repeatedly tested negative for the coronavirus.

Tagovailoa has yet to play this season. Given the way starter Ryan Fitzpatrick played last Thursday, it may be a while until Tagovailoa makes his way onto the field.

Then again, Fitzmagic seems to always flip to Fitztragic, eventually. When it does, it could be Tua Time.