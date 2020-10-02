Two more Titans players test positive

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 2, 2020, 9:58 AM EDT
The COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans is not going away.

Two more Titans players received positive tests today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two players have not been identified, but they’ll join cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson among seven Titans players who tested positive. Six staff members have also tested positive.

The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have not reported any positive tests. So the NFL may have dodged a bullet by avoiding any in-game transmissions.

The Titans’ regularly scheduled game against the Steelers has been postponed.

12 responses to “Two more Titans players test positive

  2. Here we go blaming the Titans for doing something wrong, when anyone could catch the virus at the grocery store.

  4. I totally blame this on that uber weird draft set up at Vrabels house.
    They should have lost draft picks for that display….this will work.

  7. gotitan says:
    October 2, 2020 at 10:03 am
    Here we go blaming the Titans for doing something wrong, when anyone could catch the virus at the grocery store.
    _________________

    Until there is evidence that the Titans were acting irresponsibly, they should not be blamed for anything. However, until there is definitive evidence that all players and personnel are clear of the virus, they should not be allowed to resume operations at their facility. In addition, if the postponement of games eventually turns into cancellations, the Titans should forfeit those games.

  8. trentdilfer08 says:
    October 2, 2020 at 10:07 am
    I totally blame this on that uber weird draft set up at Vrabels house.
    They should have lost draft picks for that display….this will work.

    —————–

    You mean the virus breakout in Sep/Oct was caused by the draft setup back in April? Bro, you’re onto something.

  9. The issue with the spread of covid is it takes only one irresponsible person to screw things up for everyone. It is likely that there was at least one irresponsible person related to the Titans that didn’t distance, wash their hands, etc. For most of us shmoes that’s not as big of a deal, but when the team and the league depend upon everyone acting properly, it is. I even question the precautions taken by the Titans after a team member was tested positive before the Vikings game — I question if they traced that person’s contacts and still allowed those who were in contact to travel with the team and attend the game (ie, did they make it worse for everyone, including my favorite team, just to win a game).

  10. I like Chris Simms solution… A team responsible for postponement due to positive test results forfeits & isn’t paid (TEN in this case). The NFL needs to do proper due diligence before assigning blame.

    The Titans have had at least 1 player acting irresponsibly w/r/t COVID. 1st-round pick Isaiah Wilson was arrested on suspicion of DUI (11 Sept), less than 72 hours before Tennessee’s season opener (I get he’s young, but WTH?). Wilson’s landed on the Reserve/COVID list twice & received a warning for trespassing from Tennessee State University police when he attended an off-campus party in Aug.

  12. MLB went through 2 major outbreaks and was able to finish the regular season and get to the playoffs. At 1 point the Cardinals didn’t play for like 16 days. They will contain it, rescheduled and move forward.

