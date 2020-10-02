Two more Titans players test positive

Getty Images

The COVID-19 outbreak on the Tennessee Titans is not going away.

Two more Titans players received positive tests today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The two players have not been identified, but they’ll join cornerback Kristian Fulton, linebacker Kamalei Correa, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson among seven Titans players who tested positive. Six staff members have also tested positive.

The Vikings, who played the Titans on Sunday, have not reported any positive tests. So the NFL may have dodged a bullet by avoiding any in-game transmissions.

The Titans’ regularly scheduled game against the Steelers has been postponed.