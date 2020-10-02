Tyler Lockett on D.K. Metcalf: Stopping both of us isn’t going to work

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson‘s scorching start to the 2020 season landed him NFC offensive player of the month honors this week and it has landed two of the team’s wideouts in the top 10 in receiving yards to this point in the season.

D.K. Metcalf is third with 297 yards on just 12 catches while Tyler Lockett is 10th with 259 yards on 24 catches. The duo has combined to catch seven of Wilson’s 14 touchdown passes and Lockett shared his view of why he doesn’t see things slowing down anytime soon.

“I think a lot of teams [last year] were going to see what he could do first,” Lockett said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “Now that everybody was able to see what he could do, I think the second season he’s already showing, like, ‘Y’all better pick your poison. Like do whatever you want to do — if you’re going to try to stop both of us it’s still not going to work. If you’re going to try to stop one of us the other is going to ball out.'”

The Dolphins will get their chance to prove Lockett wrong this Sunday and their effort will get a boost if cornerback Byron Jones is able to get back into the lineup. Jones was limited in Thursday’s practice after missing Wednesday’s session with groin and Achilles injuries.