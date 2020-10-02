Vic Fangio attributes quick exit to potential confrontations between Broncos and Jets players

Getty Images

The quick exit made by Broncos coach Vic Fangio after Thursday night’s 37-28 win over the Jets had nothing to do with preventing an outbreak of COVID-19. It had everything to do with preventing an outbreak of violence.

“Well there just was a couple personal fouls there at the end and our sideline was getting pissed off about it and I just wanted to avoid any confrontation at the end of the game and having it get ugly there so I tried to get our guys to leave quickly just to avoid anything happening there,” Fangio told reporters after the game. “I thought it was the prudent thing to do.”

Jets coach Adam Gase didn’t take issue with that explanation.

“I think he was just making sure we didn’t have any kind of melee,” Gase said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “It was getting kind of heated.”

So there’s the story. It wasn’t a snub, and there’s no controversy over whether it was.