Vic Fangio exits field without shaking Adam Gase’s hand

Getty Images

Thursday night’s better-than-expected game between the Broncos and Jets featured an unexpected ending.

As soon as the clock struck zero, Broncos coach Vic Fangio hustled his players off the field, avoiding any and all interaction with Jets coach Adam Gase.

Some will regard it as a snub. Others will say that Fangio was simply trying to avoid unnecessary interaction with members of opposing teams, given the Titans COVID-19 outbreak.

Either way, it’s safe to say both Fangio and Gase will be asked about it during their post-game press conferences. We’ll see what they have to say.