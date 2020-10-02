Vikings have zero positive tests, game with Texans officially on

Getty Images

The NFL is satisfied that the Titans’ COVID-19 outbreak did not spread to the Vikings when the two teams played on Sunday.

As a result, the Vikings have been informed that their regularly scheduled game on Sunday at Houston is officially on, NFL Network is reporting.

Like all NFL players, the Vikings have been tested every day this week. They have had zero positive tests.

The Vikings’ facility was shut down when the Titans’ positive tests started coming in, but the team returned to practice on Thursday. The Vikings have adopted enhanced safety procedures, including masks for all players at all times.

As bad as the situation in Tennessee is, it could have been worse. Fortunately, the Vikings dodged a bullet, and they can play as scheduled.