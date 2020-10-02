Week Four injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Four of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Broncos and it continues with 13 more games on Sunday, which means that the 26 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Seahawks at Dolphins

S Jamal Adams (groin), LB Jordyn Brooks (knee), and CB Quinton Dunbar (knee) have been ruled out by the Seahawks. RB Chris Carson (knee), CB Shaquill Griffin (shoulder), S Delano Hill (back), RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder), G Damien Lewis (ankle), and CB Neiko Thorpe (hip) are listed as questionable.

The Dolphins are unlikely to have S Kavon Frazier (shoulder) or CB Byron Jones (groin, achilles) after tagging both as doubtful. G Solomon Kindley (foot) and QB Tua Tagovailoa (illness) were designated as questionable.

Vikings at Texans

The Vikings scratched CB Mike Hughes (neck) and listed CB Kris Boyd (hamstring) as doubtful to play in Houston.

RB Cullen Gillaspia (hamstring) and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are listed as questionable for the home team.

Jaguars at Bengals

DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle) and C Brandon Linder (knee) are out for the Jaguars. K Stephen Hauschka (right knee) is listed as questionable.

Bengals DT Geno Atkins (shoulder), DT Mike Daniels (elbow) and LB Logan Wilson (concussion) have been ruled out. CB Mackensie Alexander (ribs, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Ravens at Washington

LB L.J. Fort (thigh), RB Justice Hill (thigh), S Anthony Levine (abdomen), DT Justin Madubuike (knee), WR Chris Moore (finger, thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (knee), T Ronnie Stanley (shoulder), and DE Derek Wolfe (elbow) are all listed as questionable for the Ravens.

DE Chase Young (groing) is the biggest name out of the Washington lineup. LB Cole Holcomb (knee) and WR Steven Sims (toe) are also out while DE Ryan Anderson (ankle), WR Terry McLaurin (thigh), T Morgan Moses (hip) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (illness) are listed as questionable.

Saints at Lions

Saints TE Jared Cook (groin), DE Marcus Davenport (elbow, toe), CB Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), G Andrus Peat (ankle), and WR Michael Thomas (ankle) have been ruled out. LB Chase Hansen (hip) will be a gametime call after being listed as questionable.

Lions S C.J. Moore (calf) won’t play this week. TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), DE Da'shawn Hand (chest), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip), and CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Colts at Bears

The Colts ruled out CB T.J. Carrie (hamstring) and WR Michael Pittman (calf).

LB Khalil Mack (knee) is questionable for the Bears. LB Josh Woods (ankle) is also questionable while S Sherrick McManis (hamstring) is listed as doubtful.

Chargers at Buccaneers

The Chargers ruled out Bryan Bulaga (back), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs, chest), G Trai Turner (groin), and WR Mike Williams (hamstring). S Rayshawn Jenkins (groin), T Storm Norton (knee), T Tyree St. Louis (concussion), and LB Nick Vigil (groin) make up the team’s questionable contingent.

RB Leonard Fournette (ankle) and WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) won’t play for the Buccaneers. WR Scotty Miller (hip, groin) could play after being listed as questionable.

Browns at Cowboys

Browns DE Adrian Clayborn (hip), LB Tae Davis (elbow) and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) won’t play this week. G Joel Bitonio (back), C Nick Harris (illness), RB Kareem Hunt (groin), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), DE Olivier Vernon (abdomen) and CB Denzel Ward (groin) all drew questionable tags.

Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) is questionable after practicing the last two days. CB Trevon Diggs (shoulder, knee) is in the same category.

Cardinals at Panthers

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) missed practice all week, but the Cardinals left the door open for him to play by listing him as questionable. C Mason Cole (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (foot), LB Devon Kennard (calf), WR Christian Kirk (groin), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion), and LB Tanner Vallejo (illness) are also out. Safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring) have been ruled out.

The Panthers listed G Dennis Daley (ankle) and T Russell Okung (groin) as questionable.

Giants at Rams

Giants S Jabrill Peppers (ankle) is ruled out for the trip to Los Angeles. S Julian Love (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable.

RB Cam Akers (ribs) is out again for the Rams. S Jordan Fuller (shoulder) drew a questionable tag.

Bills at Raiders

The Bills ruled out LB Del'Shawn Phillips (knee). DE Mario Addison (knee) and RB Zack Moss (toe) are both questionable to play in Vegas.

WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle), CB Damon Arnette (thumb, wrist) and DT Daniel Ross (foot) were ruled out for the Raiders and Arnette is now on injured reserve. T Trent Brown (calf), WR Rico Gafford (hamstring) and WR Henry Ruggs (knee, hamstring) are considered doubtful. S Johnathan Abram (shoulder, thumb) and LB Nick Kwiatkoski (pectoral) are listed as questionable.

Patriots at Chiefs

Patriots S Cody Davis (rib) won’t play. DT Adam Butler (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), RB Sony Michel (quadricep), and T Isaiah Wynn (calf) are questionable.

The Chiefs have a one man injury report for Sunday. DT Chris Jones (groin) is listed as questionable.

Eagles at 49ers

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson (hamstring), WR Alshon Jeffery (foot), CB Avonte Maddox (ankle), and CB Trevor Williams (rib) won’t be in the lineup this weekend. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (calf) will likely join them on the inactive list after being listed as doubtful and LT Jason Peters (foot) is listed as questionable.

DE Dee Ford (back), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (quadricep), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion), RB Raheem Mostert (knee), TE Jordan Reed (knee), and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) are all out for the 49ers. CB K'Waun Williams (hip) is their only questionable player.