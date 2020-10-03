Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2020, 11:09 AM EDT
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19.

Newton will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs, according to multiple reports

A former league MVP who is in his first year with the Patriots, Newton is by far the highest-profile NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus this season. Although the league was forced to postpone Sunday’s Titans-Steelers game because eight Titans players have tested positive, none of those players was nearly as well known to the general public as Newton.

It’s unclear where the Patriots go from here. Presumably Brian Hoyer would start at quarterback and Jarrett Stidham would back him up, although if they’ve both been in close contact with Newton they might both be forced to quarantine as well.

The Patriots have not issued any statements about the matter, but Newton was reportedly the only player on the team to test positive.

35 responses to "Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19

  4. Don’t worry! It’s just him and nobody else! The virus is not contagious! It will not spread to others. No chance the other patriots are carriers, no chance.

    We gooooooddd

  5. What are the chances Edelman starts at QB if the two backups can’t play? That would be unprecedented..

  9. Kind of fishy. The Pats had a few false positives about a month ago, now their starting QB is conveniently the first to get “COVID-19”….. go figure….let the NFL rigging in 2020 begin!!!

  10. I wish we’d get more information about these things. Do we know how he got it? Do we have any tracing of where it may have been from? Was it from daily routine or did he head out to a club or bar?

  11. Roger is gonna earn his 40 mill this year… Fortunately he is so busy with this stuff that he isnt hilding kargaroo courts any more. So thats nice.

  17. I am a Patriots fan fromforever. you can tell by my username how old i am. But these are the breaks in this very unusual season.

    Cam is out it;s that simple. In this unusual season what is is.

    Sorry for the patrios but if all 3 quarterbacks are out-then they are out. If they don’t have a quarterback on the practice squad they’ll have to use any former quarterbacks on their team to hand the ball off and do all running plays.

    They will lose the game but that’s how it goes.

  18. Next QB up, get one off the streets if necessary. Dont pentalize teams who are able to avoid infection by cancelling games. This country needs some sort of normalacy and football is for a large number of people. This virus is not going away, we must adapt to its presence and do due diligence on vaccinations and treatment. The presence of football is more important than the quality of football at this point. Respect the Rona, dont be afraid of the Rona!

  20. Pats have been doing tests and it’s isolated, the plane hasn’t left yet because we are waiting on NFL Guidelines…..

    I assume the game gets rescheduled

  21. Belichick is at it again! Have the Chiefs spend all week prepping for a rushing QB like Cam, then get him sick with Covid the day before the game and have Hoyer come in an air it out against an unprepared Chiefs secondary!! THE MASTER!

  26. Well Roger already set the precedent….he needs to reschedule the game like he did for the Titans

  30. Dont worry, the Brady haters say ANYONE can fill in for Belichick’s system and do just as great. “Just plug a player in”. So expect Stidham to throw 3 Tds and the Pats to have a chance to win the game at the end.

  32. I guess if another player tests positive here soon, we won’t see these teams play on Sunday. They will also both end up losing their bye week.

  33. Imagine this Sunday game at Arrowhead… and come Monday or Tuesday morning, 10 to 60% of the players on both teams suddenly test positive for Covid.

    All because a few players couldn’t be careful, reasonable adults for the duration of their season.

    Well, this is a novel way of derailing the Chiefs back to back march to another SB.

  34. navyvandal says:
    October 3, 2020 at 11:23 am
    Pats have been doing tests and it’s isolated, the plane hasn’t left yet because we are waiting on NFL Guidelines…..

    I assume the game gets rescheduled

    —-
    That’s going to be tough. Pats bye is in week 8 and Chiefs I think week 11.

