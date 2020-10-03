Danielle Hunter chimes in on report he may miss the season

Getty Images

The “tweak” ended up being a lot more than that, and it could be enough to wipe out the entire season for Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

Throughout camp, the Vikings downplayed Hunter’s health condition before abruptly placing him on injured reserve just before the start of the regular season. With the window for his return now open, Hunter hasn’t.

On Friday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Hunter’s “second opinion” entailed a recommendation that he not play again this year due to a herniated disc in his neck. Last night, Hunter tweeted a one-word response: “Interesting.”

Interesting indeed. The news comes at a time when some have wondered whether Hunter has avoided playing because of dissatisfaction with his contract. While he may be unhappy with a deal that pays him $14.4 million per year given that Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa has shoved the bar to $27 million annually, the second opinion shows that Hunter isn’t holding in.

It also shows (yet again) that teams can and will disseminate information that isn’t entirely true for strategic reasons. If, for example, the Vikings had been completely candid about Hunter’s “tweak,” defensive end Yannick Ngakoue may have wanted a lot more than $12 million on the one-year deal he accepted to get out of Jacksonville. Likewise, the Jaguars may have wanted more than the second- and fifth-round picks they secured from the Vikings for Ngakoue.

Regardless, an unexpectedly bad season for the Vikings is getting worse, with trips to Houston and Seattle looming. A Week Six game against Atlanta could be Minnesota’s best chance of avoiding entering the bye at something other than 0-6.