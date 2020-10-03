Davante Adams, Kenny Clark, Za’Darius Smith questionable

Getty Images

The Packers list one player as doubtful and have nine players who are questionable for Monday’s game against the Falcons.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not participate in practice and is doubtful.

Receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) went through limited practices all week and is questionable. Adams did not play last week because of his injury.

The Packers need him more than ever after placing Allen Lazard on injured reserve Saturday.

“We’ve got about 53 hours before kickoff, so we’ll take him right up to that time and make a decision,” coach Matt LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The Packers also hope to have defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) return this week. Clark was limited all week and also is questionable.

He played only 15 snaps in the season opener before his injury.

“Good thing it wasn’t too high up to where it was like ripped off my pelvis bone or whatever,” Clark said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team website. “But it’s still like a real tough injury that kept me from practicing for a minute. Took some time, took a lot of hard work for me to get back to running and all that stuff. Just trying to work at it and get back, and get better every day with it.”

Outside linebackers Za'Darius Smith (ankle) and Rashan Gary (ankle), cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand/knee), center Corey Linsley (groin), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back Tyler Ervin (wrist) and punter JK Scott (illness) also are questionable.