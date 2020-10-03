Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Falcons will have receiver Russell Gage for Monday night. They hope to have Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones.

But that remains a question.

The Falcons list both Ridley and Jones as questionable. Jones has a hamstring injury that kept him out of last week’s game, and Ridley has an ankle injury.

The team’s top two receivers were limited Saturday.

Jones had nine catches for 157 yards in the opener, but his hamstring limited him in the three days of practice leading up to the Week Two game against the Cowboys. He played 59 of 75 offensive snaps but caught only two passes for 24 yards against the Cowboys and dropped a would-be touchdown.

The Falcons could use Jones and Ridley as try to break through with a win.

The Falcons have ruled out kicker Younghoe Koo (right groin), safety Keanu Neal (hamstring), safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and defensive end Takk McKinley (groin).