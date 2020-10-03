La’el Collins to undergo season-ending surgery

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t had right tackle La'el Collins all season, and they won’t have him this season.

Collins will undergo surgery Wednesday to repair a hip injury, Jane Slater of NFL Media reports. He wanted to try to play through the injury, but the pain became intolerable, Slater adds.

He began training camp on the physically unable to perform list and began the season on injured reserve.

The Cowboys started the season without center Travis Frederick, who retired in the spring, and Collins. They have played the past two games without left tackle Tyron Smith, who is questionable for Sunday.

Undrafted rookie Terence Steele has started all three games at right tackle, but the Cowboys could start Brandon Knight there against the Browns if Smith plays. Knight has started the past two games at left tackle.

Collins, 27, became one of the league’s top right tackles last season. He has started 47 of 48 games since 2017.

The Cowboys announced they elevated rookie linebacker Francis Bernard from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.