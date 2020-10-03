NFL fines Raiders $50,000 for violating COVID-19 locker room access rules

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 3, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT
Getty Images

For the second time this season, the NFL has fined the Raiders for a violation of COVID-19 rules.

The Raiders were fined $50,000 for having an unauthorized employee in the locker room after their win over the Saints, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

In an attempt to limit exposure to the coronavirus, NFL teams may have no more than 40 employees enter the locker room, and those employees must be limited to coaches, medical staff, equipment staff, the G.M., one security personnel and one media relations personnel, plus up to three ownership representatives. The NFL found that an employee who doesn’t fit into those categories was in the Raiders’ locker room after the win over the Saints.

That the fine is only $50,000 suggests that the league believes this was an innocent mistake and not an intentional violation. Still, NFL teams need to know the rules and strictly adhere to them.

The Raiders were already fined, as was head coach Jon Gruden individually, for violations of the rules requiring coaches to wear masks. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and several teammates were also seen at an indoor event without masks on.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “NFL fines Raiders $50,000 for violating COVID-19 locker room access rules

  2. “Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and several teammates were also seen at an indoor event without masks on.”
    —————————

    And Pats Cam Newton tests positive for covid-19 so we’ll see what happens in a week or so from that stunt.

  3. $50K for a player would piss them off, but they’d just pay it and move on. But $50k for a $3 billion franchise? They won’t even notice. This is more of a high-five than a slap on the wrist. If it sends a message, it is not the one that is needed.

  4. Fine these teams exponentially. Be adults and set the example. Too many Americans don’t give two thoughts and prayers about others.

  5. 40 people already crammed in there with the players? And, one more slipped through? Who cares?

    Why does the owner need 3 representatives? The rule seems a bit arbitrary.

    Many of these 40 could easily wait until they leave the locker room and reduce the risk to everyone.

  6. Such an outrageously reckless incident – it could have put the entire NFL at risk! This is BIG news! BIG!! A public caning to the bottom of Gruden’s feet should be expected soon as well as the order for Davis to sell the team and the immediate demolition of Allegiance Stadium.
    An unnamed source claims this is the reason Trump has come down with Covid-19 and Homeland Security is now heading the investigation. Hold on folks, this is going to get interesting – VERY interesting!

  8. whymelord says:
    October 3, 2020 at 3:45 pm
    “Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and several teammates were also seen at an indoor event without masks on.”
    —————————————————————————-
    Now tell us all how many Titan player/caches have already tested positive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.