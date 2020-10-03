NFL is willing to put teams in hotels for the rest of the season; will the NFLPA agree?

October 3, 2020
Events of recent days make it more and more clear that the best way (perhaps the only way) to get all 256 regular-season and 13 postseason games played this year will be to put all teams in hotels, immediately.

Per multiple sources, the NFL gladly would do that. The question is whether the NFL Players Association would agree to it.

As one source explained it to PFT, the NFLPA balked during July negotiations at a Thursday-to-Sunday team-by-team bubble. The union likely would balk at a continuous bubble for the balance of the season.

The players may feel differently. Faced with game checks that will be lost for good if games are cancelled, staying in a hotel for the next three months seems to be an acceptable sacrifice. The NBA is doing it. The NHL has done it. If the NFL wants to have a full and complete season, the NFL needs to do it, too.

As another source noted earlier today, putting all players, coaches, and essential personnel in a hotel for the rest of the season should re-open the window on opting out, with some sort of financial benefit if they choose not to embrace staying in a hotel for the rest of the year. But even if another cluster of players decides to tap out as 32 bubbles form, that’s better than eventually having to cancel games or entire weeks or, as a worst-case scenario, to end the season prematurely.

9 responses to “NFL is willing to put teams in hotels for the rest of the season; will the NFLPA agree?

  1. I think what all sports is gonna have to be played during the summer till they get this figured out a few years down the road.

  2. Could a small resort setting be used to house the teams, staff & their families? Surely the resorts could use a little boost, you could even accommodate the kids w private schooling etc.

  5. The season has worked better than I expected, but luck is starting run out.
    Football involves more players and staff and more contact than any other of the major sports.
    This would suggest that they ought to be even more careful than baseball or basketball.
    The bubble (or bubbles) would seem the way to make this work. And fairness would demand players be allowed to opt-out. Everybody has a different personal/family situations.
    Hopefully they can keep it going. Missed football more than I had realized.

  6. They need to do this if they want to finish this season. If they don’t completely isolate the teams, we will see games cancelled every week until they are forced to end the season.

    It’s no longer a matter of what they want to do. The virus is dictating the terms. Isolate or get infected. It’s that simple.

  7. The Chargers and Chiefs bye is in week 10, so they should move it to week 6 when the Patriots have their game. Then, they should move Patriots vs. Chiefs to week 10, and you have your solution on this one. This season was not well thought out at all.

  8. What’s going on here? Is this the 2nd wave the doctors have feared? Seems to me schools opening too soon is jump starting this again. Many players have school aged kids. It really is disappointing. Also seems a bubble is the only hope to finish the season.

  9. “acceptable sacrifice” seems like “minor surgery” which is typically defined as surgery on someone else.

