NFL moves Colts-Bears kickoff to 4:25 p.m. ET

Getty Images

The NFL has adjusted tomorrow’s schedule in the wake of the postponement of the Patriots-Chiefs game.

The game in Chicago between the Colts and Bears has moved from a 1 p.m. ET kickoff to 4:25 p.m., and most viewers who would have had the Patriots-Chiefs game on their local CBS affiliate will now have the Colts-Bears game in that broadcast slot.

It’s a smart move by the NFL, as after Patriots-Chiefs was postponed, Sunday was slated to have only two games in the late afternoon window. It’s better for the viewers at home if there are more games available.

In ordinary circumstances, the NFL does not like to change kickoff times the day before a game. But these are not ordinary circumstances, and with no fans at Soldier Field in Chicago, it’s an easy change to make.