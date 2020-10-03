NFL: Patriots-Chiefs will move to Monday or Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2020, 12:13 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots and Chiefs will not be playing at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The NFL announced in a statement on Saturday that the game will be postponed to Monday or Tuesday due to “positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.” Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive and NFL Media reports that Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu has as well.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration,” the statement said.

As we’ve seen with the Titans this week, the incubation period for the virus means that players could test positive days after their teammates. That means further testing for the Patriots will determine when the game is played this week or, should several more positive tests pop up, if the teams will need to find another date to play the game.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “NFL: Patriots-Chiefs will move to Monday or Tuesday

  1. Belichick will prob have someone else test positive so game gets postponed beyond this week and they don’t have to play KC without cam

  2. This guy is a total moron. You can be carrying it and not show positive until days later.

    Just cancel and then keep watching the players through next sunday before the Denver game.

    Goodell is a horrible leader. And a greedy pile of scum like Trump.

  5. So the Chiefs will potentially play Tuesday against the Patriots, then Sunday against the Raiders, and then Thursday against the Bills? Yep, that makes perfect sense.

  7. Well everyone knew that this was going to happen when you see players going to indoor events with no masks on

  9. This is already a circus. The league should have had two extra bye weeks at the end of the season to play delayed games. If anything, they could have played in Hawaii or had a bubble like the NBA and NHL. That’s all they had to do.

  10. The President got it this week, the nfl is having major outbreaks, batten down the hatches and wear your masks folks, covid is just about ready to unleash hell on all deniers!

  11. Pro sports are a reward for a functioning society.

    We continue to fail. We do not deserve a season until we get our act together.

  13. This game isn’t going to be played this week. Just postpone it . There’s no way these guys can play Tuesday without risk of spreading it and on top of it they’d only have a few days to recover until the next game . Injuries and covid are both a risk . Should’ve been in a bubble .

    Yes covid is real . Be safe . Watch out for the second wave

  14. Chiefs vs Pats and Bills will be good games, but playing the Raiders is like a bye week for Mahomes.

  16. The President got it this week, the nfl is having major outbreaks, batten down the hatches and wear your masks folks, covid is just about ready to unleash hell on all deniers!

    ===
    Nobody denys it. People deny the risk. The risk is still extremely minimal to anybody. Even people over 70 are below a 10% mortality rate. Anybody else is less than 1%. Masks also are not nearly as effective as people think. Those neck gaiters people wear have shown to be worthless just like bandanas. The only really effect mask is maybe a n95 or a full on gas mask.

    The vaccine whenever it comes will also only be about 20-30% effective. The Coronavirus has markers of the common cold, so the antibodies you get if you have it eventually die and the virus mutates slightly with every person that gets it. This is a new illness we are going to just have to learn to deal with. Getting yourself and our society in better shape is the real answer. IF your body is healthy with a good immune system it won’t be anywhere near the issue

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.