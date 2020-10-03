Packers place Christian Kirksey, Allen Lazard on IR

Getty Images

The Packers placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and receiver Allen Lazard on injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week.

He earned a game ball after making six catches for a career-high 146 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Saints last Sunday.

Lazard has 13 catches for 254 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Kirksey’s injury originally was reported as a shoulder, but the practice report this week listed a pectoral.

Kirksey, 28, has 27 tackles this season. He has seen action on 128 defensive snaps and nine on special teams.

He played only nine games the past two seasons.