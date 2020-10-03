Panthers activating Eli Apple from IR

Getty Images

Cornerback Eli Apple is set to make his 2020 debut.

Apple went on injured reserve at the start of the regular season due to multiple lower body injuries and became eligible to return to action after three weeks on the list. He practiced with the team this week and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that he will be activated on Saturday in order to play against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the team will waive defensive end Shareef Miller.

Apple signed with the Panthers as a free agent this offseason. He initially agreed to a deal with the Raiders, but it did not move forward to a completed deal.