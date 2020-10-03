Patriots announce that a “player” tested positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Multiple reports indicate that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots, without naming Newton, have confirmed that one of the team’s players has tested positive.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are our highest priority.”

The Patriots are due to travel to Kansas City later today. Thus, a decision needs to be made fairly quickly as to whether the team will even make the trip. We’ll be following the story as it continues to unfold, and posting new items as warranted.