Patriots announce that a “player” tested positive for COVID-19

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2020, 11:24 AM EDT
Multiple reports indicate that Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for COVID-19. The Patriots, without naming Newton, have confirmed that one of the team’s players has tested positive.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are our highest priority.”

The Patriots are due to travel to Kansas City later today. Thus, a decision needs to be made fairly quickly as to whether the team will even make the trip. We’ll be following the story as it continues to unfold, and posting new items as warranted.

  3. But he’s the only guy who tested positive so that means nobody else has it. Right? Come on this is the nfl media and nfl fan thought process this week…

  6. I think, to be fair, the game must be postponed. The Titan game was, so why should this be different?

  7. Positive tests were and are expected. It is just like a injury. Player is out. World does not end.

    What else ya got? I have some college football to watch. Gonna spark up the Broil King here in a few👍👌

  8. They are going to have to call off the game. Other Patriots players have certainly been in close contact with Newton which means they would put Chief players and staff involved in game,transportation, etc at risk.
    This is pure insanity and just as predictable as Trump getting COVID.

  10. I’d be willing to bet most of these positive test are due from the players arrogance towards the well being of themselves and others. Some people just don’t take serious matters serious enough.

  11. Others have to have or will test positive soon. Where did he go??!

    What in earth?

    All the Newton fanboys have been exposed. Start Stidham.

  12. I suspect the Patriots will be told to go to KC and test again tonight and tomorrow morning.

    Pretty sure if only one positive test then they will play.

    Tennessee had 8 players and staff positive first day

  13. I think they should insert a two-week bye in, say, Week 8 for all teams to help manage this gradual outbreak.

    That alone gives every team 20 days between games to reset and hopefully, identify and players who are positive.

    It also gives players on IR more time to rehab too come back to give the fans better quality games.

    And lastly, an opportunity to clean up these execution issues that are plaguing every game.

  16. Was listening to a virus expert explain the long swap up to the brain is the one that is effective in positvie or negative testing and the one they so with saliva not so. Wondering if NFL is just doing the saliva test as in. hey we may get lucky and miss a lot of this.
    At least my prediction came true that I thought for sure a QB or very important cog in some team would get it and screw things up.

  17. Maybe they should just drop some of the planned end of the year games now and add more byes to make it easier to manipulate dates. OH, that would be too smart of them and they would lose advertising money too

  19. To play this game is reckless,the NFL should push the playoffs back 2 weeks and play makeup games

