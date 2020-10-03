Patriots-Chiefs postponement driven by outbreak concerns only

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2020, 7:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Some within league circles have wondered aloud why the Patriots caught a break from the NFL, with the news that starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in a postponement of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs — a game in which the Pats were a seven-point underdog with Newton in lineup.

But it’s not about giving the Patriots more time to prepare with Brian Hoyer at quarterback, as if the league office would ever do the Patriots any favors. It’s about monitoring the Patriots (and also the Chiefs, given that practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive) for additional positives that would constitute a Titans-style outbreak.

So what about last week’s Bears-Falcons game, which wasn’t postponed when cornerback A.J. Terrell generated a positive test on Saturday? If the Falcons had returned any positive tests on Sunday morning, the game likely would have been postponed.

Here’s the other difference — the Titans outbreak hadn’t happened as of a week ago. The constant stream of Tennessee positives in recent days has exposed the donut hole in the NFL’s COVID protocols: The incubation period. Personnel who are destined to test positive don’t test positive immediately, and there’s a chance that Cadillac-level PCR testing, which still has a 24-hour turnaround, won’t flag a player or other employee as positive before he or she begins shedding virus and exposing others, who in turn won’t test positive for several days and may shed virus before a positive test is confirmed.

The Patriots and Chiefs could play on Monday or Tuesday night is no further positives emerge on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday. The Patriots undoubtedly won’t have Newton for the game, if it’s played this week. Indeed, the best strategic outcome for the Patriots would consist of the game being bumped to Week 18, a very possible if not inevitable destination for games that are postponed and can’t easily be dropped into bye weeks.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Patriots-Chiefs postponement driven by outbreak concerns only

  1. What is the exact mental disorder someone has to claim a Covid outbreak in a locker room as “catching a break”?

    Here is an idea: Stop saying things like “league circles” and tell us who the outright jackhole or jackholes are who come up with this crap?

    Pitt/Tenn was wisely postponed as should NE/KC under the same logical approach, and quite frankly the game next week should be cancelled for both teams so they can do a 14 day complete quarantine.

    Every day that NFL decides to whistle past the graveyard, the worse this will get.

  2. The NFL is doing a pretty good job, but they really should have made an every other week schedule to start with. Maybe cancel the inter conference games and alternated AFC and NFC schedules so teams and the league had 2 weeks to deal with a potential outbreak. Obviously, hindsight is 20/20…quite ironic, actually.

  3. Now if the players are isolated from others, could it be a good idea to let a team get it (if they quarantine together for two weeks and then just get it over with. They’d be the safest teams in the league. Assuming they’d be able to stay away from all other human beings during their infection.

  4. Give me a break on the conspiracy theories. COVID is real, once one test positives we have NO idea how many else will, and it is smart – read that…SMART to make sure no one else is potentially exposed. Look at the US government right now.

    There ain’t no amount of Brian Hoyer that with a few extra days suddenly elevates this team. Plus I trust BB to get anyone ready at any time. Just. Please. Stop.

  7. If they move the game to Tuesday that means the Chiefs play 3 games over a period of 9 days. Sounds like an excellent way to end up with a ton of unnecessary injuries. The game needs to be postponed to a better week.

  8. objectivefbfan says:
    October 3, 2020 at 8:13 pm
    Give me a break on the conspiracy theories. COVID is real, once one test positives we have NO idea how many else will, and it is smart – read that…SMART to make sure no one else is potentially exposed. Look at the US government right now.

    There ain’t no amount of Brian Hoyer that with a few extra days suddenly elevates this team. Plus I trust BB to get anyone ready at any time. Just. Please. Stop.

    14 0 Rate This

    —————-

    These are the same owners who told Goodell to mislead the public for Framegate I and outright lie about Brady for Framegate II, and demanded a draft pick be stolen this summer when NE announced they were signing Newton.

    They’re mentally deranged.

  9. Get this scenario. In week 6 Pats have a bye, KC plays Thurs. Both KC and NE play week 7 on Sunday. Proposal would move those week 7 games to Monday and NE and KC would play Weds between week 6 and 7?

  10. In week 6 Pats have a bye, KC plays Thurs. Both KC and NE play week 7 on Sunday. Proposal would move those week 7 games to Monday and NE and KC would play Weds between week 6 and 7?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.