Patriots now must watch and wait for a potential outbreak

If the Titans hadn’t been generating a daily stream of positive COVID-19 tests, the NFL possibly would proceed with Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, with quarterback Cam Newton treated no differently than any other injured player. Post-Titans, the analysis changes.

Even with daily testing or, as the Patriots have conducted, point-of-care testing for anyone who was in contact with Newton, those currently testing negative may still be within the incubation period. The positives can come tomorrow. The positives also can come Monday or Tuesday, with players potentially shedding virus during Sunday’s game — and potentially spreading it to members of the Chiefs.

The league believe the virus is difficult to transmit during a game, given the open-air setting or high-ceiling of a domed stadium. That theory was confirmed through the failure of the virus to jump from the Titans to the Vikings last Sunday. The question now becomes whether, after seeing what happened with the Titans, the league is comfortable allowing the Patriots and Chiefs to take the chance that there will be New England players shedding virus during the game while in close quarters with Chiefs players.