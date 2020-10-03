Patriots now must watch and wait for a potential outbreak

Posted by Mike Florio on October 3, 2020, 11:37 AM EDT
If the Titans hadn’t been generating a daily stream of positive COVID-19 tests, the NFL possibly would proceed with Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs game, with quarterback Cam Newton treated no differently than any other injured player. Post-Titans, the analysis changes.

Even with daily testing or, as the Patriots have conducted, point-of-care testing for anyone who was in contact with Newton, those currently testing negative may still be within the incubation period. The positives can come tomorrow. The positives also can come Monday or Tuesday, with players potentially shedding virus during Sunday’s game — and potentially spreading it to members of the Chiefs.

The league believe the virus is difficult to transmit during a game, given the open-air setting or high-ceiling of a domed stadium. That theory was confirmed through the failure of the virus to jump from the Titans to the Vikings last Sunday. The question now becomes whether, after seeing what happened with the Titans, the league is comfortable allowing the Patriots and Chiefs to take the chance that there will be New England players shedding virus during the game while in close quarters with Chiefs players.

  1. One of players who does the most talking (calling plays in the tight quarter huddles) then barking snap counts while calling out defensive adjustments…

    Conferring with coaches and talking with/breathing on – other team mates.

    Nah, no chance he hasn’t been spreading Covid around his team, like a lawn sprinkler for the past several days.

  2. Nah they good. If nobody else tests positive this very second, there’s no problem.

    -nfl fan and media logic

  3. This is what I wrote yesterday on a different thread …

    “From my wife the ER doc: The reality of the situation is a person can be exposed to COVID and continue to test negative due to the 2-14 day incubation period. If a person is non-symptomatic (asymptomatic), they may or may not test negative – more likely they will test negative. Daily testing will not reveal if a person has been exposed or not. While mask wearing slows down transmission, it is not 100% effective, even with a N95 mask. There have been instances already where those who wear masks, practice physical distancing and practice hygiene (handwashing) after being in public that have contracted influenza.”

    You can quarrel with it all you want, but it is not going to change. The NFL was borrowing for trouble by trying to proceed with a season knowing that testing is one of the weak links.

  6. So if it’s the titans, they’ll reschedule it after players are done quarantining. With the Patriots, they want to make them play without the starting qb. Doesn’t seem fair but expected from the NY nfl offices

