Quarterbacks are staying healthy, for the most part

The NFL continues to be a quarterback-driven league. For the most part, quarterbacks are avoiding injury in 2020.

Three of 32 starters have missed time due to injury: Drew Lock of the Broncos, Tyrod Taylor of the Chargers, and Jimmy Garoppolo of the 49ers. It’s possible that Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will join them, due to a shoulder injury suffered on Thursday night against Denver.

This means that nearly 90 percent of the starting quarterbacks have remained healthy. Which is good news for the league.

But it’s always subject to change, especially with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Deshaun Watson, and Ryan Fitzpatrick not just taking hits but at times seeming to welcome them. For plenty of quarterbacks, it may just be a matter of time before something snaps or tears or strains or whatever, causing them to join the short list of starters who have missed time this season.

The better news is that the backups who have replaced Lock, Taylor, and Garoppolo have played well enough to take their teams to a cumulative record of 4-2 without the starters available.

It’s still early. And as we learned 13 days ago, a rash of injuries can happen at any time. The smartest quarterbacks find a way to avoid contact whenever and however they can, since not getting hit is the best path to not getting hurt.