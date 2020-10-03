Report: Jason Peters heading to IR

Getty Images

The Eagles brought Jason Peters back after losing right guard Brandon Brooks for the season and moved him to left tackle after losing Andre Dillard for the year.

Now it appears they will need to replace Peters as well. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Peters is going to be placed on injured reserve.

Peters was listed as questionable on Friday due to a foot injury and Rapoport reports that an MRI led to the decision to shut him down. Peters, who missed the first two practice days this week with an illness, will be out at least three weeks once he’s placed on the list.

Jordan Mailata, Matt Pryor and Jack Driscoll are in-house options to join Lane Johnson as the team’s starting tackles, although none of the choices are likely to spur too much optimism about the Eagles improving on their 0-2-1 start to the year.