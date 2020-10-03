Report: Patriots-Chiefs will not be played on Sunday

October 3, 2020
With Patriots quarterback Cam Newton testing positive for COVID-19, the Patriots need to watch and wait for additional positive tests. Meanwhile, they’re due to play the Chiefs on Sunday.

According to Field Yates of ESPN.com, the current “expectation” is that the Patriots-Chiefs game won’t be played on Sunday as scheduled.

NFL Media suggests that the game could be played Monday. However, if Sunday doesn’t work, Monday likely doesn’t work either. Given the incubation period, the Patriots need enough time to see whether anyone Newton has been in contact with generates a positive test result. The outbreak donut hole emerges if a player begins shedding virus during the 24-hour window between the collection of consecutive off-site PCR samples, one day apart.

If the game can’t be played tomorrow, it likely can’t be played on Monday or Tuesday. Unlike Steelers-Titans, the schedule provides no simple shuffling of bye weeks and whatnot that would allow the game to be played between Week Five and Week 17.

Which raises the possibility — before the first NFL Sunday in October — that the playoffs are bumped back by a week or two for the playing of games in what would be a Week 18 or Week 19.

The next step becomes cancelling games altogether, setting the stage for teams making the playoffs or missing the playoffs based on the fact that they didn’t get a chance to win, or to lose, a sixteenth game.

14 responses to “Report: Patriots-Chiefs will not be played on Sunday

  1. The NFL really as itself to blame. No bubble. Some coaches not wearing masks. Coaches taking their masks off to yell in the face of an official less than a foot away. Far too few controls for the league in which there are more players, coaches, staff, than any other. The arrogance of the NFL has brought this on. I want my money back in my Sunday Ticket.

  5. It’s fun watching this plummet. But don’t worry, the virus is a football fan it would never interfere with the nfl.

  6. Moving the game to one additional week seems logic. Realistically they could treat this the same way they treat the Falcons player with COVID and just play the game considering that only one player tested positive, but given the fact that the Titans had an outbreak is forcing the NFL’s hand.

  7. We are living in a new reality, We have October Stanley cup and NBA Championships Delay playoffs 2 weeks for makeup games, do what you need to do

  8. “The NFL really as itself to blame”

    No, the players/coaches are. The “frontline workers”.

    At this point everyone knows what this is and how to prevent yourself from getting it – social distance, avoid large crowds, and wear a mask. Apparently some players and coaches have decided to ignore the rules, and here we are. Everyone has a personal responsibly to themselves, their family, and their coworkers to protect each other, to stay healthy, and to keep the league going. This isn’t happening, and that isn’t the NFL’s fault. A bubble? For six months? LOL. No one was agreeing to that.

  10. Looks like the NFL was wise to book Tampa hotels for the month of February, instead of just Super Bowl week.

  12. In retrospect, I think removing each team’s extra-conferencre game, but keeping a 16 week season, would have been a smart think to do. Basically giving every team 5 byes. Week 4 and two games lost with a scramble to fix them will be insane as well.

    Not to mention if some of these guys lungs are permanently damaged the way it can happen to people who get sick.

  13. Seasons over folks unless they move into a isolated part of the country away from civilization, no one enters or leaves the bubble until season is over..

