Saints promote Ken Crawley, sign Will Clapp

The Saints won’t have cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) or Janoris Jenkins (shoulder) on Sunday. Thus, the team promoted Ken Crawley from the practice squad Saturday.

Crawley joins P.J. Williams, Patrick Robinson and Justin Hardee at the position for Sunday’s game.

The Saints also promoted tight end Garrett Griffin from the practice squad with starter Jared Cook out with a groin injury. Griffin will serve as the third tight end behind Josh Hill and Adam Trautman.

The team also re-signed offensive lineman Will Clapp to the active roster and placed linebacker Chase Hansen on the injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Clapp played six special teams snaps in Week One.

Hansen’s hip injury has kept him out since the season opener.