Sean McVay: I know we didn’t punt on Sunday because when we do punt I’m pissed

Getty Images

Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t need to be told that his team didn’t punt on Sunday.

Asked on Friday if he realized that his punt team never took the field in Sunday’s loss to the Bills, McVay said he was well aware because he’s always angry when his offense gets stopped on a third down.

“I was aware of that given the fact that if we have to punt usually I’m pissed,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times.

The Rams have punted just five times this season, tied for the fewest in the NFL. So McVay hasn’t been pissed too often.

Until Sunday against Buffalo, Rams punter Johnny Hekker had never been active for a game in which he didn’t punt. McVay referred to Hekker as “the best punter in the world,” but in McVay’s perfect world, Hekker would only take the field to hold for extra points.