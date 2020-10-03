Steelers’ Jarron Jones arrested on felony domestic violence charges

Getty Images

Steelers practice squad lineman Jarron Jones was arrested today and charged with two felonies stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that Jones is charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

Police say they responded to a call of a domestic violence incident in progress at about 2 a.m. They say they encountered a woman who was crying, and she told them there had been a physical altercation between her and Jones. The report says the woman and Jones are dating.

The woman told police Jones choked her, hit her in the face and threw her outside. Police say the woman had abrasions on her face and swelling on her forearm.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones. We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time,” the Steelers said in a statement.