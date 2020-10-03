Three more positive COVID-19 tests in Titans organization

Getty Images

The positive tests keep on coming in Tennessee.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that three more members of the Titans organization have tested positive for COVID-19. One player and two other team personnel were positive in this round of testing.

That brings the number of positive tests this week to 16 people. Eight players have tested positive along with eight other team personnel.

The Titans facility has been closed since Tuesday and the team’s scheduled game against the Steelers for this Sunday has been rescheduled for Week Seven. The continued positive tests may delay the reopening of the facility as NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills said Friday, via Judy Battista of NFL Media, that the league is “going to want to see a period where we’re convinced there’s no transmission” before the Titans go back to week.

As long as players keep testing positive, that conviction will be tough to come by and the continued positives could also put the team’s Week Five game against the Bills at risk.