Trysten Hill fined for twisting Chris Carson’s leg

The Seahawks were upset with Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for twisting Seahawks running back Chris Carson‘s leg after a tackle during last Sunday’s game and the league has fined Hill in response to the move.

Hill’s move left Carson with a knee injury and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he’s been fined $6,522 for his actions last weekend. There were calls for a suspension from some corners during the week and those who felt that way will likely believe Hill’s getting off easy for a play that clearly crossed the line.

Carson was able to practice this week and has been listed as questionable to face the Dolphins, although Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested he’d be available.

That wasn’t the only play that led to a fine for Hill. Pelissero reports that he was fined the same amount for roughing Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game.