Posted by Josh Alper on October 3, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT
The Seahawks were upset with Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill for twisting Seahawks running back Chris Carson‘s leg after a tackle during last Sunday’s game and the league has fined Hill in response to the move.

Hill’s move left Carson with a knee injury and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he’s been fined $6,522 for his actions last weekend. There were calls for a suspension from some corners during the week and those who felt that way will likely believe Hill’s getting off easy for a play that clearly crossed the line.

Carson was able to practice this week and has been listed as questionable to face the Dolphins, although Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll suggested he’d be available.

That wasn’t the only play that led to a fine for Hill. Pelissero reports that he was fined the same amount for roughing Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game.

 

7 responses to “Trysten Hill fined for twisting Chris Carson’s leg

  1. He should have had twice that amount fined, at a minimum. However, time to move on and let others deal with his dirty play.

  3. Although Carson may play, this is a ridiculous fine. Def players hurting another player & an unnecessary roughness penalty is called, that def player should have to sit out, MINIMUM, the number of games the hurt player misses. The BS violent play needs to end & offending players held accountable. This jackwad should miss at least one game regardless of whether Carson plays or not, WITHOUT PAY.

  4. I would have suspended him without pay for the rest of the season. There’s enough danger to deal with, without having someone out their deliberately trying to wreck a guy’s knee. If it was an accident then he needs to be suspended and sent to a Pop Warner league to learn how to tackle.

  5. No place in the league for the crap! Throw him off the team and let that be a lesson to him!

  6. Better than nothing, but not enough. The money is a slap on the wrist, he should have been suspended at least one game.

    It was obvious that he intended serous harm to Carson.

  7. I’m sure it’s a CBA thing but $6,522??? What the hell is even the point? Even if he’s not a huge super star multi multi millionaire what good does 65 hundred do? Take away an entire game checks worth then maybe it will send a message.

