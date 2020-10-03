Vikings downgrade Kris Boyd, Tajae Sharpe, promote George Iloka

Getty Images

The Vikings downgraded cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) and receiver Tajaé Sharpe (illness) to out Saturday.

Boyd, who made his first career start last week, earned a doubtful designation after being limited in practice. Sharpe was not on the injury report in the three days of practice this week.

The Vikings already ruled out cornerback Mike Hughes, who will miss his second consecutive game with a neck injury.

Minnesota also elevated safety George Iloka from the practice squad Saturday.

Iloka signed with the Vikings on Sept. 17. He played six special teams snaps and made one tackle last week against Tennessee after being activated from the practice squad.