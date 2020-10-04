Another Lions double-digit lead disappears

Getty Images

The Lions are the masters of blowing double-digit leads.

With their last two losses of last season and their first two losses of this season, the Lions became the first team in NFL history to lose four consecutive games, having led all four of them by at least 10 points. And now they’re on their way again.

After jumping out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter today against the Saints, the Lions have now fallen behind 21-14 in the second quarter.

Detroit’s defense simply can’t stop Drew Brees and Alvin Kamara. About the only thing that isn’t working for the Saints’ offense is trying to force the ball to Taysom Hill, who has run the ball twice for zero yards and also failed to get open on a play that was designed for him to get open deep, resulting in Drew Brees taking a sack.

The Lions need to get this straightened out in a hurry.