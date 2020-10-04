Anthony Lynn on Austin Ekeler injury: Not sure how bad, but it looked bad

Getty Images

The Chargers were missing four offensive players due to injuries at the start of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers and running back Austin Ekeler was added to the list early in the contest.

Ekeler hurt his left hamstring and needed to be carted to the back after the injury. Head coach Anthony Lynn didn’t have much information about the extent of the injury when he spoke to reporters after the game, but a negative report after further testing wouldn’t come as a surprise to him.

“I’m not sure how bad it is, but it looked pretty bad,” Lynn said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News.

Ekeler had two carries and a catch before getting hurt. Joshua Kelley and Justin Jackson handled the running back duties the rest of the way.