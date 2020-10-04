Bengals beat Jaguars for first win of Joe Burrow era

Getty Images

For the first of what they hope will be many times, the Bengals have won a game with Joe Burrow as their starting quarterback.

Burrow, the first pick in this year’s draft, played a solid game today in Cincinnati as the Bengals beat the Jaguars 33-25. Burrow completed 25 of 36 passes for an even 300 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and he looked poised and in control of the offense. It was a promising game for a promising franchise quarterback.

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd had an excellent game, and Joe Mixon finished with 151 rushing yards.

The Jaguars got 351 yards out of quarterback Gardner Minshew, and he’s often making plays without getting much help. Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson remains a bright spot for the Jaguars this season as well.

But the Jaguars just don’t have a lot of talent on this roster, and the Bengals delivered a promising win to a limited-capacity crowd in Cincinnati.