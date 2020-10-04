Browns are cautiously optimistic about Nick Chubb’s knee injury, for now

Getty Images

Usually when a key player suffers a knee injury, someone inevitably reports that the team fears the player tore his ACL. For Browns running back Nick Chubb, that’s currently not the feeling for the Browns.

As one source explained it, the Browns are cautiously optimistic that Chubb didn’t suffer a torn ACL. For now, however, there’s nothing definitive on the situation.

Nothing will be definitive until Monday, when Chubb has an MRI on the knee. The good news for Cleveland is that, even with Chubb contributing only 43 yards before exiting due to injury, the team rushed for 307 total yards against the Cowboys, with running back D'Ernest Johnson leading the way with 95 yards.