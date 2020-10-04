Browns hold off Cowboys in blowout that turned into shootout

The Cowboys trailed the Falcons by 15 points late in the fourth quarter only to rally for a victory in their home opener. That was on everyone’s mind at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as the Cowboys headed into the fourth quarter down 41-14.

Dallas made it interesting with 24 unanswered points to draw within three points.

But Odell Beckham ran for a 50-yard touchdown with 3:25 left and Denzel Ward intercepted Dak Prescott a the 4-yard line with 1:36 left to end all suspense. The Browns won impressively 49-38 in one of the most entertaining games of the year.

The Browns moved to 3-1, and the Cowboys fell to 1-3.

Beckham and Myles Garrett were among the stars.

Beckham scored three touchdowns, catching scoring passes of 37 and 4 yards, and beating the Cowboys Defense on the end around late. It initially appeared Aldon Smith had Beckham for a loss on the play, but Beckham slipped by him and outran the rest of the Cowboys defense to the end zone.

The Browns then got a two-point conversion after Cody Parkey‘s PAT was blocked, Jaylon Smith knocked the ball into the end zone as he tried to pick it up and Stephen Carlson recovered in the end zone.

Beckham finished with two carries for 73 yards and five catches for 81 yards.

The Browns gained 508 yards with 307 coming on the ground. They lost Nick Chubb in the first half, but D'Ernest Johnson carried 13 times for 95 yards and Kareem Hunt had 11 attempts for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Garrett made two sacks and forced a fumble in his homecoming back in Arlington.

Prescott became the first quarterback in NFL history with 450 or more yards in three consecutive games. He passed for 502 yards and four touchdowns but all for naught. He threw the late interception and also lost the fumble on the strip-sack by Garrett, which helped the Browns to a 31-14 halftime lead.

Amari Cooper caught 12 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, and rookie CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

  1. Yeah, Cowboy fans, it’s not Dak Prescott or what you’re paying him that is your team’s big problem. It’s your lousy, overrated defense.

    Probably good that the Browns didn’t trade Odell Beckham like Florio said they should do.

  3. Take the Browns win, but man, even in a blow-up that make us sweat. I’m glad that OBJ seems to have found his groove. Three weeks ago it looked like it would be a long season. Take the W and go home.

  5. Dallas, welcome to the Mike McCarthy era in your teams history; defense can’t stop anyone, boneheaded special teams play and an offense that can only play lights out in garbage time. Why do you think the Packers gave him the heave-ho?

  9. As the saying goes-statistics are for losers. cowboys still have a lousy record and if Philadelphia wins tonight the Eagles will be in first place. What a division.LOL

  12. If the Cowboys don’t make some changes on defense now it’s going to be a very long season. You can’t keep doing the same thing and hope for better results

  13. That 1 ugly win over the Falcons is going to suck when the Cowboys could be drafting their QB of the future.

    Additionally, worst contracts based upon performance in the NFL in no particular order:
    D Lawrence, E Elliot, J Smith.

  14. The only reason why the Cowboys aren’t 0-4 is because the Falcons are experts at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. The Clapper is probably laughing himself silly right now, even if the Giants go 1-15.

  16. Cowboys are in trouble. Dak may be a stat chaser, but that defense is HORRIBLE. Combined with the lousy effort in Houston, Texas professional football looks horrible this year… No defense anywhere!

  17. masterofmydomain2017 says:

    October 4, 2020 at 4:41 pm
    Browns are for real.

    Maybe we should push the brakes on that one a little bit…

  18. Cleveland looks pretty good. Most of the so called Dallas offense is garbage time numbers. 1-3 says so.

