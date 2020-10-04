Buccaneers outlast Chargers, 38-31

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 4, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT
Getty Images

Neither team was at full strength by the end of the game.

But at the end of the day, that old guy in Tampa Bay still has it.

Tom Brady outdueled a quarterback nearly half his age, leading the Bucs to a 38-31 win over the Chargers.

Brady came back from an early pick-six to finish with 369 yards and five touchdowns, as the Bucs improved to 3-1

He did it with an odd lot of players, as he started the game without Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette, and lost O.J. Howard and LeSean McCoy over the course of the day.

Howard left late with an Achilles injury.

But Brady spread the ball among his targets, even finding Rob Gronkowski for a late contribution. He hit five different guys for touchdowns, and Mike Evans had 122 yards despite leaving the game briefly with an ankle injury.

That negated an otherwise strong day for Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert.

He had a bombs-away day, while throwing to Keenan Allen and a bunch of unknowns. Herbert finished with 290 yards and three touchdowns (going to men named Tyron Johnson, Donald Parham, and Jalen Guyton). There was a late interception, and he’s still 0-3 as a starter, but he showed enough to make it worth considering riding with him rather than going back to Tyrod Taylor.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Buccaneers outlast Chargers, 38-31

  1. GOAT

    BUT BUT BUT it’s the system
    But but but he can’t win without IBill
    But but but he can’t throw deep.
    But but but he’s not playing in the AFC East now

    Did I miss any of the CRYBABY excuses?

  2. After spotting the Chargers with a 14 point swing pic-6 – another win for Brady on a team that otherwise was going nowhere. Further proof that the Pats success was primarily due to Brady (now 42), not BB….who pre-Brady as a head coach had a losing record with the Browns and was fired for that. Even with supercam ….BB will have a sub-500 record moving forward. Cam however was an MVP and will carry the team to a few wins.

  3. Brady still sharp minus the pick6. Great play by the DB there. Herbert can play. Late INT was a typical rookie force. Can’t go back to Tyrod. Best ride with the kid and let him take his lumps and losses now.

  5. Agree with Flash. Brady had 4-5 deep throws today yet people will say he cannot throw it more than 10 yards. I am sure the ultimate Brady crybaby will say he padded his stats in predicable fashion.

  6. That was the best I’ve seen Brady since opening night against the Steelers last year. Without Godwin and Fournette too. Go Tommy Boy Go!

  9. They had a bit of a hiccup in the 2nd quarter, but things are looking good. Sucked they lost OJ but good thing with all the depth, Brate is about to breakout soon now. Things are looking good. If this was week 4 of Preaseason, then let the games begin next week, they should be in sync and like week 1. Bears about to get a beatdown on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.