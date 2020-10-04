Bucs think O.J. Howard is out for year with ruptured Achilles

Getty Images

The Buccaneers were able to win their third straight game in a seesaw battle with the Chargers on Sunday, but it’s not all smiles after the game in Tampa.

Head coach Bruce Arians said in his postgame press conference that the team believes tight end O.J. Howard will miss the rest of the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon.

Howard caught three passes for 50 yards from Tom Brady on Sunday, including a 28-yard touchdown that cut the Chargers lead to 24-21 in the third quarter. He has 11 catches for 144 yards overall this season.

Cameron Brate, Rob Gronkowski and Tanner Hudson are the other tight ends on the Bucs roster. Brate also caught a touchdown Sunday and Gronk had one catch for 29 yards.