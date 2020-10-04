Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carted off

Getty Images

The Chargers are rapidly running out of people on offense.

Running back Austin Ekeler was just carted off with a left leg injury, adding to an already long list of players with health problems.

They entered the game without quarterback Tyrod Taylor, wide receiver Mike Williams, and the right side of their offensive line (Bryan Bulaga and Trai Turner).

Ekeler went down and immediately grabbed the back of his left leg, and didn’t appear to be able to put any weight on that side as he hopped onto the cart.