Chiefs have had no further positives tests

Both the Patriots and the Chiefs have had a quarterback test positive over the weekend, sparking a postponement of their game to Monday.

Whether the game is played hinges on New England and Kansas City personnel testing negative into Monday. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Patriots had negative point-of-care tests on Sunday; they’re awaiting the results of Sunday’s off-site PCR testing.

Another source tells PFT that the Chiefs have had no further positives beyond practice-squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Whether on the practice squad or the regular roster, quarterbacks interact with plenty of players — and with each other. Thus, niehter team is out of the woods, and both teams will have to continue to generate negative tests for tomorrow’s game to happen as scheduled.