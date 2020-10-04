Chris Carson injured as Seahawks hold 17-9 halftime lead

Getty Images

This is not quite as easy as some thought for the Seahawks, and they might have to play the second half without running back Chris Carson.

Carson, who scored the team’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run, was injured in the second quarter on a hard hit to the facemask by Elandon Roberts. Roberts forced a fumble that Ethan Pocic recovered for the Seahawks.

With Carlos Hyde inactive because of a shoulder injury, rookie DeeJay Dallas took his first snaps on offense.

Carson is being evaluated for a concussion.

The Dolphins cut the Seahawks’ lead to 10-9 with 24 seconds left in the first half. It was too much time for Seattle.

Russell Wilson it David Moore for a 57-yard gain to the Miami 7, and with three seconds left, he found backup running back Travis Homer for a 3-yard touchdown and a 17-9 halftime lead. (It begs the question why the Dolphins didn’t grab the receivers and hold them on the play, which likely would have forced the Seahawks to kick a field goal considering the time on the clock.)

The Seahawks also reached the Miami 36 and 18 on two other drives in the first half. They settled for a 55-yard field goal by Jason Myers on the first and turned it over on downs on the other when Wilson was sacked by Emmanuel Ogbah.

Wilson is 17-for-23 for 231 yards and one touchdown. He entered with 14 touchdown passes in the first three games, including back-to-back games with five.

The Dolphins have 201 yards but have settled for Jason Sanders field goals of 41, 29 and 45.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is 14-of-22 for 176 yards and an interception, which led to the Seahawks’ first score. DeVante Parker returned from an early ankle injury and has six catches for 69 yards.