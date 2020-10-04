Colts’ defense shuts down Nick Foles and the Bears

Getty Images

The Colts’ defense is legit, and the Bears are 0-1 with Nick Foles as their starting quarterback.

In a low-scoring and often dull 19-11 Colts win this afternoon in Chicago, the Indianapolis defense shut down Foles, who was making his first start for the Bears after replacing Mitchell Trubisky last week. The Bears didn’t score a touchdown until after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, and they fell to 3-1 with the loss.

The Indianapolis defense has been excellent all season, and Foles was the latest quarterback they held in check. They also kept the Bears’ running game from doing much of anything, as the Bears finished with just 28 yards on the ground. Bears punter Pat O'Donnell punted seven times.

The Colts’ offense was far from great and only found the end zone once, but quarterback Philip Rivers and running back Johnathan Taylor made just enough plays to sustain some long drives, and Rodrigo Blankenship went 4-for-4 on short field goals.

If the Colts’ defense can keep playing like this all season, they won’t need their offense to be great. This looks like a defense the Colts can ride to the playoffs.