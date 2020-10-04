Dalvin Cook puts Vikings up in Houston

Getty Images

The Vikings have struck first in a battle of 0-3 teams in Houston.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook found the end zone for the fourth week in a row and his club is up 7-0 on the Texans with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Vikings have given Cook plenty of work against a Houston defense that has given up plenty of rushing yards this year. He has eight carries for 39 yards and also caught an 11-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to help set up his score.

Houston has punted twice without picking up a first down on their first two possessions. That’s not the kind of start they were looking for with Bill O’Brien reportedly taking a bigger hand in the offensive playcalling.