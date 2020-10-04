DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk both expect to play

Getty Images

Two Cardinals wide receivers are listed as questionable for today’s game against the Panthers, and both are expected to play.

DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin) will both go as long as they don’t have setbacks in pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hopkins has been everything the Cardinals hoped he would be when they traded for him. He leads the NFL in both catches (32) and yards (356). Kirk has three catches for 57 yards this season.

The Cardinals are three-point favorites at Carolina.