DeVante Parker questionable to return with ankle injury

Getty Images

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker injured his ankle on the third play, another in a long list of injuries for him.

Parker was examined on the sideline, briefly went into the locker room and then returned to the sideline. But he has not returned to the game.

The team list him as questionable to return.

Parker entered the game with 14 catches for 169 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins also have lost defensive back Bobby McCain, who went to the locker room after a hard hit on DK Metcalf that resulted in an incompletion. McCain is being evaluated for a concussion and also is questionable to return.

The Seahawks jumped out to a 7-0 lead after a Dolphins turnover. Ryan Fitzpatrick’s arm was hit and his pass was tipped by linebacker Cody Barton and intercepted by safety Ryan Neal.

Chris Carson capped the 57-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Dolphins since have added a field goal to cut Seattle’s lead to 7-3.