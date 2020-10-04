Eagles tackle Lane Johnson heads to locker room

Getty Images

The Eagles offensive line was already kind of a mess. Then, they lost another starter.

Right tackle Lane Johnson just walked to the locker room under his own power, in the first quarter against the 49ers.

They were already without left tackle Jason Peters, with Jordan Mailata replacing him in the starting lineup. Peters went on injured reserve Saturday because of a foot injury.

It’s Mailata’s first NFL start, and the former Australian rugby player had 20 snaps of experience prior to this.

Starting guards Nate Herbig (fourth career start) and Matt Pryor (third), are relative graybeards on either side of longtime center Jason Kelce.

Of course, the 49ers are missing plenty of firepower up front as well, with defensive linemen Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, and Solomon Thomas on injured reserve.

UPDATE 8:41 p.m. ET: Johnson returned to the game, making the line slightly less of a mess.