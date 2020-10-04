Eagles take early 8-0 lead

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz hasn’t been very good at throwing the football this season.

So, they found a way around it.

Wentz just scored on a designed run, and then hit Zach Ertz for the conversion to give the Eagles an 8-0 lead over the 49ers.

Wentz threw his seventh interception of the season earlier in the game, while playing with a patchwork offense. So from 11 yards out, he kept it in his own hands, scoring on the ground for the second week in a row.

Both teams are depleted by injuries, so scoring chances could be rare.