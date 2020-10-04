Harrison Smith ejected for hit on Jordan Akins

Getty Images

The Vikings are winning with halftime around the corner, but they won’t have safety Harrison Smith to help them keep the Texans from coming back.

Smith was ejected late in the second quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Texans tight end Jordan Akins at the end of a 26-yard gain. The officials conferred and Smith was disqualified a short time later.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was not happy with the call and steamed up his face shield a little bit while giving a member of the officiating crew a piece of his mind.

The catch and penalty set the Texans up on the 10-yard-line, but they only managed a field goal. The Vikings lead 17-6 with 30 seconds to play in the half.

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. ET: Akins has been ruled out of the game with a concussion.