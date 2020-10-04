J.J. Watt: What we’re doing is not working

Getty Images

The Texans changed their approach on offense for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, but the result wasn’t any better.

Minnesota got out to a 17-6 lead in the first half and held off a comeback attempt in the second half to send the Texans to a 31-23 loss. That leaves the Texans with an 0-4 record on the season and it’s left one of their stars looking for further changes to the way they’re doing business.

Defensive end J.J. Watt said after the game that “what we’re doing is not working” and that the team “obviously have to do something different” if they are going to reverse the course of this season.

“All I can do is control what I can control,” Watt said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I’m going to try to find a way to get a win. This is terrible. It’s brutal. It’s depressing. This sucks. I don’t know any other way to put it.”

The Texans host the Jaguars next weekend and things will be even more depressing in Houston if they can’t find a way to beat their fellow AFC South club.