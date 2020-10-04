Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate brawl after Rams beat Giants

Getty Images

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate have a history together, and it spilled over into an ugly brawl after the Rams beat the Giants today.

Ramsey and Tate both appeared to throw punches at each other after the game, and several players on both teams got involved in a fight in the middle of the field. Ramsey and Tate will certainly be fined and possibly suspended by the NFL.

The history between the two players is deeply personal: Ramsey fathered two children with Tate’s sister, and after they broke up, Tate implied in a social media post that he and Ramsey may throw down when they see each other.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister, and the things he’s done in the past,” Tate told the New York Post last year.