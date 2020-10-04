Jarvis Landry throws touchdown pass to Odell Beckham

USA TODAY Sports

The game did not begin well for the Cowboys, but it’s gotten better.

On the first play from scrimmage, the Cowboys lost center Joe Looney.

Looney injured his ankle last week but did not appear on the injury report this week. He now has a knee injury and the Cowboys list him as questionable to return.

Rookie Tyler Biadasz replaced him.

On the second play, Myles Garrett, who grew up down the street from AT&T Stadium, sacked Dak Prescott for an 11-yard loss. The Cowboys ended up going three-and-out.

The Browns had no trouble going 69 yards to the end zone. They scored on a trick play, with receiver Jarvis Landry hitting Odell Beckham for a 37-yard score and a 7-0 lead with 12:13 remaining in the first quarter.

The Cowboys answered with a 43-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb for the rookie receiver’s first NFL score.

Browns receiver KhaDarel Hodge hurt a hamstring in pregame warmups and is questionable.